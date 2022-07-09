The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their replacements for this week's State of Origin decider, following positive COVID tests from Cameron Munster and Murray Taulagi on Friday afternoon.

North Queensland five-eighth Tom Dearden will follow in Munster's footsteps and make his Origin debut in a Suncorp Stadium decider, capping a turbulent 18 months for the 21 year-old half.

He'll run out alongside fellow debutant and Cowboys team mate Tom Gilbert, who joined the bench following the news that Felise Kaufusi would miss the third game of the series, rightfully choosing to remain by his father's side in the US following a mystery infection.

While those Cowboys will complete a lifelong dream, it has quickly become a nightmare for North Queenslander Taulagi, who was named to make his second Maroons appearance before being ruled out with COVID.

Head coach Billy Slater has opted to bring in veteran Corey Oates on the wing, instead of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who was already named in the Queensland reserves on Monday. While Oates will now miss his opportunity to captain Brisbane against the St. George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday, he will now run out for his first game in Queensland colours since the 2019 decider at ANZ Stadium.

Slater confirmed both Oates and Dearden would play on Saturday morning, as the rookie coach looks to overcome one of the biggest 'Origin eve' blows in recent memory, though he will be buoyed by the fact that his state hasn't lost a decider at Suncorp since 2005.

It has been a war of attrition for both sides in the lead up to this match, with New South Wales losing reserve Nicho Hynes to COVID as well before a hamstring injury saw Jordan McLean ruled out of what would've been his Origin debut.

Both Slater and Blues coach Brad Fittler will trim their 22-man squad to 19 on Tuesday night, with no further changes expected.