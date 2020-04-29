Former NRL greats Billy Slater and Peter Sterling have named their five most underrated NRL players in the game’s history on nine.com.au.

Their criteria was that players had to have “lengthy careers” and couldn’t have played representative football – so no Origin or Test appearances.

This ruled out the likes of Nathan Merritt, Dale Finucane and Dene Halatau.

A name who featured on both of their lists is Slater’s former teammate Ryan Hinchcliffe, who played 198 NRL games from 2007-2015.

Slater described Hinchcliffe as the perfect teammate who was willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

“He was the workhouse in our forward pack and did all the nitty gritty work that no one wanted to do,” Slater told nine.com.au.

“He was prepared to play that role for the team, just to go out and make the team successful. It didn’t make him front and centre of the headlines of games, but he’d go out and do whatever it takes for the team and that made him one of our coach’s favourite players.”

The other player who appeared on both Slater and Sterling’s list was Sydney Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson.

“I think Mitch Aubusson is probably an obvious one. I don’t know if there is a more reliable player and somebody who can play any position,” Sterling said.

“We’ve seen him play centre and back row equally as well and used off the bench. If he is fit and well, Trent Robinson will have him in his side every day of the week, in his 17 somewhere.”

See their full lists below.

Slater’s five most underrated NRL players

Dean Widders

Luke Patten

Ryan Hinchcliffe

Mitch Aubusson

Aaron Payne

Sterling’s five most underrated NRL players

Ryan Hinchcliffe

Mitch Aubusson

Jarrod Croker

Alan Tongue

Luke Douglas