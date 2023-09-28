The Australian Rugby Union have reportedly offered Angus Crichton enormous money to switch to the 15-man game.

Rugby Australia have been targetting NRL players to make a code switch in the last 18 months as they prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, and a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.

So far though, the majority of players on a reported hitlist have elected to stay with the NRL. They include Cameron Murray, Will Penisini and Nelson Asofa-Solomona who have all re-signed with their current clubs in recent times.

Angus Crichton is yet to sort his future out though. On contract with the Roosters until the end of 2024, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the second-rower, who sat out the first part of 2023 as he sought treatment for his mental health, has been offered $800,000 per year to make a two-year switch to rugby union.

The Wallabies, who are currently struggling at the World Cup, are still on the lookout for talent and it's believed the package for Crichton would see him play for the Western Force at domestic level as he pushes for a national jersey.

According to previous reports, the Roosters would not consider releasing Crichton to any other NRL club, but would potentially allow him to walk out of the last year of his contract if he wants to make a code switch.

The Roosters have already lost Joseph Suaalii from the end of the 2024 season after he was signed on a monster deal by Rugby Australia.

If Crichton makes the switch to rugby union, his initial contract would see him only on board for long enough to cover the British and Irish Lions tour, with performance likely to dictate whether he has a chance to play in the pinnacle of the sport.

The now 27-year-old has a substantial history in rugby union, having played the sport as a junior.