The South Sydney Rabbitohs will have to front their old rivals the Sydney Roosters without the guidance of head coach Jason Demetriou on Friday night's derby.

Just this morning the Rabbitohs confirmed that Demetriou will be absent from the coaching box following a positive COVID test.

Demetriou is now the fourth coach to miss a game due to COVID during the 2022 season. Joining the likes of Craig Fitzgibbon, Brett Kimmorley and Trent Robinson.

COVID has combined with injury to take a toll on the Rabbitohs' playing roster in recent weeks, with dummy-half Damien Cook omitted from the squad and outside back Campbell Graham rubbed out of this week's clash at the newly rebuilt Allianz Stadium thanks to injury.

Fortunately, South Sydney isn't lacking quality in its coaching staff, with former Cronulla Sharks head coach John Morris and former Dragon's captain Ben Hornby on staff as Demetriou's assistants.

The Rabbitohs enter tomorrow's clash with the Roosters having already secured their spot in the finals and boasting four consecutive wins over their Eastern suburbs adversaries.