The traditional crowd killing timeslot of 6pm on Friday may be no more as the NRL continue to tinker with the 2023 draw.

Clubs have long been left to complain about the made for TV timeslot, with crowds regularly being on the lower side at 6pm on a Friday.

The only club it has worked for on a home ground basis has been the New Zealand Warriors given the time zone difference, although they haven't hosted games in Auckland since the end of 2019 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and travel difficulties as a result.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald however, the latest version of the draw for 2023 doesn't feature as many Friday night games.

It's understood a proposal has already been made to ensure that weekends following State of Origin games only feature a single Friday night game, while it has been reported that executives at the NRL are well aware that the 6pm time slot on a Sunday is seen as far more fan-friendly, and also allows a triple header of fixtures, similar to what the competition currently have on Saturday's.

It's unclear at this stage how many other rounds would have three Sunday games and a single Friday game, however, a more even mix is likely when the draw is released. The actual publication of said draw is expected to be delayed until November thanks to complexities surrounding the expansion to 17 teams and the Women's FIFA World Cup.

The expansion to 17 teams will likely be followed by an 18th team in the coming years.

It has been reported that a Perth expansion bid are leading the race, which would add further validity to a 6pm game on a Sunday, given that would be a 4pm kick-off in the Western Australian capital - seen as the perfect time for fans.