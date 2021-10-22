Wayne Bennett's first press conference as head coach of The Dolphins provided plenty of fodder for discussion, as every topic from the club's roster to their culture was openly discussed.

However, the proceedings were delayed after the club's decision to opt-out of a geographically tying title was called into question.

Speaking for the first time since inking a four-year deal with the expansion franchise on Thursday, Bennett re-commenced his, at times, frosty relationship with the media by explaining his pleasure found upon returning back to Queensland.

“I feel very privileged actually,” Bennett was quoted by Fox Sports.

“At the start of the season, I had no idea this would happen. It's been quite a journey. I’m pleased to be back in Brisbane, I’m pleased to be here."

The former Raiders, Broncos, Dragons, Knights, and Rabbitohs boss also stated that while his rumours of his move had become rugby league's 'worst kept secret', a deal between coach and club could only be agreed upon after thorough discussions.

“It wasn’t [about] dollars. [It was about] philosophy and I wanted to make sure I was on the same page and vice versa," Bennett divulged.

“We have to be compatible because I can’t make it work by myself. I need all the support that sits here today so we’re on the same page.”

The conversation was naturally steered towards how the club's inaugural roster would be shaped, as The Dolphins have already been linked to a plethora of players since receiving the news of their admission last week.

While claiming that the side would be built around a potentially star-studded spine, the career coach also suggested that any marquee names would be on equal footing to their future contemporaries.

“You’ve got a $9.5 million salary cap and you know you have to get some marquee players and that will be our priority, then build the other players around them,” Bennett continued.

“Obviously I want to bring the good players here but there’s more than just me that will bring them here and that’s the concept that I’ll be buying into and that I want everyone else to buy into.

“This is a wonderful club, great area and it’s not about one person.”

Given Bennett also stressed that he was keen to fill his lockerroom with players that "have got the love for the place", a view for plucking local talent was one that he claimed he would adhere to.

The seven-time premiership-winning mentor also revealed that his relationship with many Maroons representatives from 2020's series win could help him bring peak performers to the Redcliffe Region.

The former policeman was quick to reveal that when constructing the side that would run out for Round 1 in 2023, the ethos of the group was more important than what could be produced across 80-minutes.

“Culture every time [over talent]," he replied swiftly.

“The talent will come and we’ll grow the talent and find the talent, but it’s who we are and what we are that’s the important thing within clubs."

The much-publicized 'no poaching' clause that was created between Bennett and the Bunnies was also raised, however, the shrewd steward claimed that stealing players was not something he had any interest in.

“I don’t care about the clause, the clause doesn’t interest me,” he said.

“Go and have a look at the clubs I’ve coached and go and have a look at how many players I’ve taken from the club I left.

“If you look at South Sydney for example, Jaydn Su’A and Pat Mago were both cast out by the Broncos, the Broncos didn’t want them.

“Darius Boyd followed me for a decade because the Broncos didn’t want him. I have no history of taking major players from any club.”

Though the vast majority of questions posed to the man set to enter his 35th season at the helm of a first-grade outfit were of a routine nature, the view that The Dolphins had duped their community was once again resurrected.

Speaking prior to Bennett's initial public address, Moreton Bay Mayor, Peter Flannery, slammed the start-up side for taking his council's $10 million grant before refusing to add the region to their official club name.

“NRL fans have a built-in bulls**t radar and this stinks, so whoever’s pushing this needs to take a step back and remember the region they represent,” Flannery told The Courier Mail.

While the presiding figurehead remained incensed by the side's snub, Dolphins CEO, Tony Murphy, claimed that the move had been made to cast a wider net for potential supporters and sponsors.

“Look we will push Moreton Bay every day of the week but we’re a national brand now,” Murphy was quoted by Fox Sports from his position alongside Bennett.

“The Redcliffe Dolphins will always survive, they will play in the Queensland Cup. The Dolphins is a national brand and we’ve got to treat it like a national brand and that’s the name we’re going to stay with.”

“We’ll have some more discussions with Moreton Bay Regional Council, there’s no problem, we’ll get things worked out."

Though remaining steadfast in his stance, Murphy stated that he understood Flannery's incensed point of view.

“He’s the mayor of the council, he’s got a job to do, he’s got to promote it," he continued.

"And I tell you, I’ve never seen Moreton Bay Regional Council on TV as much as the last few days so he’s achieved what he set out to do, so good on him.

"We’re mates, we’ll have a chat.”

Murphy also claimed that the decision to opt for such a simple title was made due to time constraints.

“We had to lock it in because we’ve got sponsors coming on board, all our merchandise is being made and we’ve got to do it really quickly so we needed to make a decision and that’s what we decided on," he said in finality.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, [NRL clubs] are pretty much known as their moniker.”

With a coach on board, jersey designs in the pipeline, and a strong brand behind them, The Dolphins will now set about filling their 30-man roster following the November 1 signing date.