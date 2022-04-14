Junior Amone has been linked to a potential switch to the Dolphins after being contacted by Wayne Bennett, per reports from the Daily Telegraph's Buzz Rothfield.

Amone, who has found himself on the outer of Anthony Griffin's Dragons side, made his debut last season and has been impressive throughout his limited time in the game.

Despite glimpses of his potential, Amone has found himself replaced by more experienced heads.

Rothfield, appearing on NRL360, revealed that Bennett is now looking at Amone as he continues to build a growing inaugural Dolphins roster.

“I do know Wayne Bennett has reached out in the last week to Junior Amone, he is after a halfback, he is after a five-eighth,” Rothfield said.

“I am sure he is not the only young half that Wayne is looking at.”

An exchange with The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent ensued after Rothfield stated the young players were "not okay” with missing selection in the first grade side.

“They shouldn’t be okay with it, but get over it, that is was rugby league is,” Kent said.

“Once you play first grade you don’t have this divine right to then stay in first grade for the rest of your career.

“They shouldn’t be sulking around, get better.”

“I think they are looking back and a lot of their heartache is coming from looking at the way their replacements are playing and there has been absolutely no improvement in the side,” Rothfield said.

“And I think they believe they could do better and they have been harshly treated.”

Tyrell Sloan, who was dropped from the first grade side alongside Amone, recently signed a new long-term deal to tie him to the Dragons, while Amone's future still remains unclear.

Bennett has already been successful in acquiring big names for the Dolphins next season, with Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Jamayne Isaako already putting pen to paper to join the new Brisbane side.