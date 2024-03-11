Wayne Bennett has provided no guarantees for his well-beaten outfit that there won't be selection changes ahead of Round 2.

The Dolphins coach watched on during Sunday afternoon's encounter with the North Queensland Cowboys as they conceded 43 points to start the year.

While all the talk coming out of the game centred on a controversial late penalty try for the Cowboys, the game was well and truly over before that as the Dolphins let in five first-half tries.

The Dolphins swung a number of surprises in their Round 1 side, and Bennett, unlike last year where he provided four weeks for players before considering changes, said selection changes could happen straight away this year, with injuries to force his hand immediately with Connelly Lemuelu suffering a knee problem.

“No I haven't,” Bennett said during his post-game press conference.

“Absolutely (we will make changes). It looks like we have got a couple of injuries there, so that will be a starting point.

“At the moment they are all in my mind, so it is just a case of sorting it out.

“I just need to keep us stable. Don't overreact and make sure we don't listen to the media or read any papers or watch any television. That's our plan for the week. I am good at it.”

Bennett pushed on the side's biggest issue during their Round 1 clash and admitted defending last tackle options were a major problem.

“They found us out in fifth and last plays," Bennett said.

“They didn't find us out in too many other areas if you look at the game in that context.

“I mean what did they get five tries from fifth and last plays?”

The Dolphins take on the St George Illawarra Dragons next weekend.