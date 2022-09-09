Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best might be on contract with the Hunter-based club until the end of the 2024 season, but that doesn't mean outside interest hasn't already begun to show its head.

Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are reportedly looking at a possible early exit for the centre to head north to Redcliffe, although any willingness from Newcastle's end to offer a release is unclear at this stage.

According to News Corp, there are concerns regarding Best's attitude in the Hunter.

The 21-year-old was stood down at the back end of this season for missing the team bus the day after a game in Brisbane, and has struggled to hit the form which had him lining up as an Origin bolter earlier in the year.

Brad Fittler admitted Best was on the radar for the Blues following the twin injuries to Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell, however, the Blues' coach was ultimately forced to go in another direction after an injury to Best himself.

Best has struggled with injury throughout this season, spending multiple stints on the sideline and rounding out the regular season with just 14 games to his name.

A former junior New South Wales representative who caught the eye of talent scouts with his excellent play, Best is contracted with the Knights until the end of 2024, however, new director of football Peter Parr and coach Adam O'Brien are well aware of the challenges that face the club.

Another poor season could ultimately see O'Brien fall out of the top job at Newcastle, so changes could be on the way, and while it would seem unlikely that Best's three-year contract will be torn up, if Wayne Bennett comes knocking, it may be too good of an offer for either Best or the Knights to refuse.