They haven’t even played a game yet but the Dolphins are already being branded one of the game’s ‘most hated teams’ thanks to their well-publicised pursuit of a number of NRL stars from other clubs.

The Courier Mail has this week reported that multiple NRL clubs have come forward and accused the Dolphins of attempting to entice players to break their contracts.

But coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at the suggestion, slamming criticism of the Dolphins’ methods and affirming that the new franchise is doing nothing wrong, especially after they were given just 12 months to put a roster together.

“It’s ridiculous. What do clubs want us to do, take the field with no players?” Bennett told Fox Sports.

“Of course we’re out there asking players if they’re keen on playing for us. We had to sign 30 players in a year, our pre-season starts in November, what do they expect us to do?

“Does everyone want to find fault with the Dolphins and see us as the fall guys? I’ve got no idea.”

Much of the criticism has come in the wake of the club’s interest in Cameron Munster and Latrell Mitchell, as well as a multitude of other rumours – but Bennett was at pains to remind all parties that the Dolphins were still acting within the rules stipulated by the NRL.

“Let me get one thing straight, because people don’t seem to know the rules,” Bennett said.

“We can approach any player at any time for talks. There is no rule preventing us from doing that.

“There’s no restriction on approaching players, there’s only a restriction on signing a contracted player (before) the 1st of November.

“To be honest, people should be directing their frustrations at the NRL. The NRL are the ones who introduced a 17th team to the competition.

“They gave us the same framework as everyone else, we had to sign 30 players and we’re working within the rules and guidelines.”

The Dolphins this week announced a development deal for talented Papuan Jeremiah Simbiken, who has impressed with his form for the club’s HostPlus Cup team.

Bennett is also believed to have frustrated Raiders coach Ricky Stuart after he lured respected conditioning coach Jeremy Hickmans away from the nation’s capital.