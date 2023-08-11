Entering the NRL as the newest club in the competition, the Dolphins had an amazing start to their first-ever season, sitting second on the table after Round 3, with three consecutive wins.

Unfortunately, since the month of March, it has gone downhill for the Dolphins, with Wayne Bennett admitting in the lead-up to the game against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night that they have gone backwards instead of forwards- eight of their past ten games have resulted in losses.

This isn't the first time Bennett has experienced a sudden dip of losses for a newly-formed club with the veteran coach experiencing the same issue in 1988 with the Brisbane Broncos. In 1988, the Broncos would emerge victorious in their first five appearances but would decline down the ladder as the season progressed.

"I don't think we have grown," Bennett said via the AAP.

"We have gone backwards, to be honest with you, if you look at all our stats in the first month and look at since then.

"That was part of the season. That was part of the hype and everything that has happened to us ... but I don't think we have improved throughout the season."

"I expected it to happen. I didn't think we'd be able to hold that standard we set in the first month for the six months. With the lack of experience we have in certain positions it hasn't surprised me. You hope it doesn't happen but it has.

"The NRL is a grind. I know myself. I am getting to that stage of the season where you are getting a bit tired.

"Players are no different. I have done it so many times and lived it so many times that I know how to handle it. A lot of these guys haven't (previously) played the number of first-grade games they have this year."

While they may be out of finals contention this season, Wayne Bennett was proud of how they have performed, showing determination and a never give up attitude.

He also spoke on how hard the backend of the season has been on the younger inexperienced players on the roster who have not yet experienced a full home and away NRL season. This includes the likes of playmaker Isaiya Katoa, back-rower Connelly Lemuelu, and rookie cult hero Valynce Te Whare who have struggled to string together 80-minute games for the entire season.

"Look at Katoa, he probably had his best game last week," Bennett added.