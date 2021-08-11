Souths veteran Benji Marshall is yet to gain interest from clubs for next season, admitting he won't be the one doing the chasing this time round.

The main goal for 36-year-old is winning a premiership with the Rabbitohs at season's end, a storyline that he sees as an opportune time to hang up the boots should it come to fruition.

However, enjoying his first campaign at Redfern and feeling up to the task at hand, the NRL great is yet to make a decision on his future.

“I actually feel okay at the moment but there’s still a few weeks to go and no one’s really rang up and asked me,” Marshall told NRL 360.

Embed from Getty Images

“So when there’s not options, there’s no options.

“But I feel okay, I’ll probably decide at the end of the season.”

After being released from the Tigers at the conclusion of last year, Marshall was destined to prolong his career.

Gauging interest from several other clubs for moves that failed to transpire, the New Zealand international eventually landed a switch to the burrow on a one-year deal.

After an off-season of picking up the phone and contacting clubs, Marshall is set to be the one waiting for calls to ring this year.

“I don’t think I’ll be on the phone this time,” Marshall said.

BENJI MARSHALL

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.2

Tries 48.6

Kick Metres

“I’ve come to South Sydney this season to hopefully finish on a premiership. If it does go that way that’ll be great but… if the body feels okay I might still play but honestly I don’t know at the moment.

“I just feel lucky I’m with a good side that’s in a good position to make a good run at the premiership.

“And there’s still a few weeks to go but we’ll be doing everything we can to get there.”

Marshall has been a highlight for the Rabbitohs' season, winning 13 of his 15 appearances and offering his services across the park.

The veteran playmaker has played at five-eighth, halfback, centre, hooker and off the bench so far this year.