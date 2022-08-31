Rugby league great Benji Marshall was yesterday made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in a ceremony conducted by the Governor-General of New Zealand, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro.

Marshall received the honour for his services to rugby league, and it's hard to name any player from New Zealand more befitting of such a distinction.

The 37-year-old played 31 tests for his nation, including the unforgettable 2008 World Cup final where he scooped up a terrible pass from Billy Slater to score in a match that won them their first ever title 34-20.

The Wests Tigers legend retired last season after a one-year stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and when he did, he concluded a career that spanned 18 years and 346 games.

Most notably in his club career was 2005 when he took on the role of excitement machine in the Tigers halves next to Scott Prince to win the merger's only premiership.

The 2010 Golden Boot winner will return to the Tigers next season as an assistant to the also returning Tim Sheens as the club looks to up their efforts next season.

Few players have dedicated as much of their lives to the game as Benji Marshall has, and there can be no doubt that he's a worthy recipient of the special honour.