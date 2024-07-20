Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has confirmed Robbie Farah will exit the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season, but denied claims it was to bring in a more experienced assistant coach.

The Tigers, who are sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder with eight weeks to go this season and are well on track for their third wooden spoon this year, have shown signs of life at times this year under Benji Marshall, who is in his rookie season after taking over from Tim Sheens.

Those signs of life however, have been too few and far between, with the former champion half facing plenty of criticism for his methods throughout the campaign.

Farah's exit - first reported on Friday - came as something of a surprise, but Marshall said it wasn't about bringing in more experience, bur rather, a continuing evolution of the staff at the joint-venture, who have often talked about wanting to become a development club.

“No one has ever said that (we need more experience). That's something that has popped up in the media,” Marshall told the media on Saturday per News Corp.

“But again, that's next year. Everyone wants to know all the details because we've turned to this thing where we love to gossip and stuff, but we've got to play footy as well.

“Coaching staff are always evolving and we're always making plans on what we're going to do next year, and that (the meeting) happened a couple of days ago.

“Everyone wants to focus on next year, but we're worried about now because we've got a game to play this weekend. It's not the end of the season. When that time comes, we can address those things.”

It's unclear who will replace Farah at this stage, however, it's understood the Tigers will continue to have John Morris employed into 2025.