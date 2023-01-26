The Manly Sea Eagles believe Tom Trbojevic's visit to the United States of America to work with renowned physio Bill Knowles will ultimately benefit the whole club.

The star fullback is the third NRL player to fly to the USA, following South Sydney Rabbitohs' star Latrell Mitchell last year, and Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, who has only returned from his trip in recent days.

Trbojevic has travelled in hopes of fixing his troublesome hamstring injuries which have limited him severely in recent seasons.

He travelled with Manly physio Andrew Lowndes, who told club media yesterday that the trip and lessons learned will ultimately help the whole club.

"The amount of information from an expert like this is reasonably overwhelming," Lowndes said.

"I'm taking notes in every session and then I come back at night and summarise it all.

"Practical examples, and how we can implement from a team perspective, benefit everyone."

He also said Trbojevic is responding well to all drills.

"We have had some really involved discussions between Tom, myself and Bill," Lowndes said.

"And even understanding Bill's philosophy on where he is trying to take Tom, the bigger picture.

"It's not hamstring-centric, it's very much athletically performing at your best focus. Just replicating position time and time again.

"He won't let Tom drop a drill until he has nailed it. Then we progress to the next level and the mechanics become more detailed.

"What we're seeing out of Tom is a more exciting expression of an athlete."

Trbojevic is racing the clock for Round 1 after a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered before the Christmas break in 2022.