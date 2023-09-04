The St George Illawarra Dragons have received a monstrous boost for Shane Flanagan's first season as head coach in 2024, with Ben Hunt confirming he will remain part of the Red V.

Hunt has spent much of 2023 agitating for a release from the Red V.

Despite signing a two-year contract extension with the joint venture at the end of the 2022 campaign, which tied him to the club until at least the end of 2025, it always came with an attachment to Anthony Griffin.

At one stage, Hunt wanted a clause in his own contract directly related to the future of the now-axed coach.

When that was given the cold shoulder by the Dragons, though, Hunt made various public comments around his own future being uncertain if Griffin was sacked.

Just weeks after the Dragons made the call to sack Griffin and sign Shane Flanagan, Hunt requested a release from within the Queensland Maroons State of Origin camp.

The Dragons wasted no time blocking his request, and while Shane Flanagan has already made changes to his squad for next year, including moving on Jayden Sullivan to the Wests Tigers, the fact Hunt would be running out in a red and white jersey next year was one Flanagan wasn't willing to bend on.

While it was reported last week that Hunt would remain at the club next year but could set his sights on a 2025 release, the captain confirmed after the Dragons' final game of the year against the Newcastle Knights that he would be at the joint venture next year.

"I'll be here," he said after the game per AAP.

"I've had a couple of chats with Flanno and they've been positive conversations.

"We'll get into the pre-season and work things out."

The Dragons have reportedly handed a host of players permission to leave the club while working on securing talented juniors within their own ranks.

Hunt, who wants success to close out his career, was believed to be after a return to Queensland and had interest from both the Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos.

It's unclear if that will still exist should Hunt again ask for a release at the end of the 2024 campaign.