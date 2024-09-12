The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly weighing up whether they can leverage Ben Hunt's contract in 2025 to help rebuild their squad.

The last year has been something of a roller-coaster for Hunt.

After asking for a release midway through the 2023 season despite not having commenced his two-year contract extension signed at the back-end of 2023, the halfback eventually withdrew that request and committed to playing under Shane Flanagan.

His form - and the Dragons' improvement - under Flanagan, had the rumour mill speculating he was in talks with the club over adding a year, which would have been 2026, to his deal to retire as a Dragon.

It was revealed those talks would be held off until the end of the year, and now it's understood they won't be happening until the Dragons can assess what the first six weeks of 2025 look like, with the Dragons' captain struggling for form over the closing weeks of the season as the Red V collapsed from an almost certain run to the finals, to missing out.

Hunt won't ask for a release per reports, but there is no guarantee the Dragons won't try and negotiate his way out of the club over the summer.

There are viable options on the table too.

He was strongly pushing for a return to Queensland while he was in the mindset of wanting a release, and it's understood the Gold Coast Titans could be the club to make a play.

It's understood, per Andrew Johns on Channel 9 that Sam Verrills, who has been out of favour at Parkwood, could make his way back to the Roosters as they look to replace both Sam Walker and Brandon Smith (ACL injuries) during the first half of next year and beyond.

"I've heard Sam Verrills may be going back to the Roosters... have a look at Brandon Smith, he won't play until mid-next year," Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

"So that opens the way for Ben Hunt to go to the Titans.

"Because Ben Hunt has been (saying) the last couple of years 'I want to go back to Queensland'.

"Yeah, I do (think they will let him go)."

Hunt would also then serve as back-up to Kieran Foran, who is off-contract at the end of next year on the Gold Coast.

Fox Sports are also reporting the Roosters could just make a straight play for Hunt to replace Walker rather than attempting to sign Verrills - who made his debut for the club - before he slots back into a utility role when the halfback returns.