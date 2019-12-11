Craig Bellamy has revealed that he will likely walk away from his coaching post at the Melbourne Storm when his current contract expires in two years.

The five-time Dally M Coach of the Year has led the Storm since 2003 and is widely regarded as one of the best coaches of all time.

Asked if he thought he would still be coaching in five years time, the 61-year old said he had other interests he might pursue.

“I’ve got another two years to go on this contract here so I see that as [the end],” he said on Wednesday.

“I’ve been doing it for a fair while now and there’s probably a couple of other things I’m thinking I might like doing in a couple of years time.

“We’ll see what happens, but I’m thinking that will be basically the end of my career as a head coach, anyway.”

Bellamy also said he would look to mellow down his often animated antics in the coaching box.

“I get a little bit embarrassed at times and I think, ‘You’re a dickhead, what are you doing that for?'” Bellamy said.

“Earlier in my career I sort of accepted it a little bit and [thought] that’s who I am, but I’m 60 now. Sixty year olds shouldn’t be acting like that so it’s a little bit embarrassing at times.”

For now, the coaching great is focused on the Storm’s 2020 campaign.

“We’ve lost some outside backs and that area is going to take a bit of plugging,” he said.