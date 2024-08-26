Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed he will rest players over the final two weeks of the season, although hasn't committed to doing so in Round 27.

Bellamy's side have already locked in the minor premiership following their heavy win during Round 25 against the Dolphins, combined with the Penrith Panthers' shock loss against the Canberra Raiders.

As it stands, Bellamy's side lead the competition by six points with just two rounds to play, with games to follow against the North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm.

That leaves Melbourne in the position of being able to rest players over the closing rounds of the season as they did last year, and the coach confirmed that will kick-off this weekend.

“Without a doubt, we'll be doing some resting this week,” Bellamy said per News Corp on the final two weeks of the season.

“We might even do a little bit in the last game (against the Broncos). I don't know yet, but certainly this week.

“We've got a five-day turnaround into our longest trip of the season and the team we're playing has had the bye so we'll be resting a few players.”

Bellamy had previously hinted that resting players could have started as soon as the game against the Dolphins, but now it appears Melbourne will run out understrength against the Cowboys this weekend at a minimum.

North Queensland and Brisbane - the two teams Melbourne play in Round 26 and 27 - are both in the mix for the finals and could see it as a boost to their own chances.