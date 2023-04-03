Long-serving Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has touted his former star fullback as his ideal coaching successor.

Playing his entire career under master coach Bellamy, Billy Slater's name has emerged once again as a likely candidate for the top job in Melbourne.

Still undecided on his coaching future but seemingly leaning toward putting down the playbook at the end of the year, Bellamy is adamant Slater is the man for the job if he is willing.

"It'd be a big decision for Bill but if that happens I'm sure he'd be the ideal man to do it," Bellamy told NRL.com.

"Everyone knows how well prepared he is for his commentary, how well prepared he was as a player and how well he has had his Origin teams prepared."

Not many candidates for the role outside of Slater boast the same experience and exposure to the Melbourne system. Making his debut in 2003, the retired Australian number one has been with the club through both premierships and even a wooden spoon.

Knowing how Melbourne turns around a bad patch (as rare as they may be) as well as how to maintain momentum when going well, it is obvious why Bellamy picks out Slater as the ideal man for the job.

Slater has only further proved his worth in the coaching role after leading Queensland to an underdog State of Origin series win in 2022.

A common criticism of Slater was the definitive lack of coaching experience however his State of Origin outing last year should have sent a message to the boardroom in Melbourne saying he is ready to take charge of a side.

Though Bellamy would love to see his prodigy take the reigns, he cannot guarantee Slater's commitment to the role just yet.

"I couldn't imagine a guy that hasn't coached NRL being better prepared than Bill but it's a big decision for him," Bellamy said.

"He's got a few things going on away from footy with his horses and commentary and if he has an itch to coach then it is being scratched during Origin."