Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is desperate to retain off-contract forward Dale Finucane.

Fox Sports’ Darcie McDonald reports several clubs are chasing the 29-year-old’s signature but Bellamy revealed the Storm is working on an offer for the representative forward.

“Dale wants to know as well and we’re just trying to put an offer to him that he will hopefully accept,” Bellamy said and reported by Fox Sports.

“I know our recruitment guys are working really hard on that and trying to find some dollars here and dollars there just to fit into our cap.”

Finucane previously conceded he might need to leave the Storm if they are unable to fit him into the salary.

However, the recent departure of Nicho Hynes to Cronulla on a three-year deal has potentially increased the Storms’ chances of re-signing Finucane.

Melbourne great Cooper Cronk told Fox League after last night’s 20-14 win over the Titans that he has never played with anyone that sets standards as high as Finucane on and off the field.

“I just love the way he plays, he just turns up every week and puts full effort in for however long he plays. He puts his head where a lot of people wouldn’t put their foot,” Cronk said.

“The other thing around that, what he does off the field as well. The standards that he sets in training and preparation… I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone that prepares better than Dale Finucane.

“I’ve been in the game for a long time but I’ve never seen anyone that sets a better standard on and off the field than Dale.”

Finucane joined the Storm from the Bulldogs in 2014 and has played 207 games in the NRL. He also represented NSW in State of Origin in 2019 and 2020.