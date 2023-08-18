Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed Will Warbrick will return for Saturday's Round 25 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Warbrick missed last weekend's Round 24 clash with the Canberra Raiders, but Bellamy revealed he was touch and go for that game.

Ultimately, the men in purple, with finals around the corner, elected to not take a risk.

Warbrick was named as the 19th man for the Storm's clash with the Dragons this weekend, but speaking at Friday morning's press conference after the club's captain's run, coach Bellamy confirmed Warbrick would return to the starting side.

Note: The below team lists will be updated at 7:35 pm (AEST) on Friday evening, 24 hours prior to kick-off.

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

"He has had a really good year for us. I'm not quite sure how many tries he has scored, but he has scored plenty of them," Bellamy said after the club's captain's run on Friday morning ahead of the game against the Dragons on Saturday evening.

"Last week he was probably touch and go on playing, but we thought there was no use putting him in if there was any doubts at all, but he has trained all week this week so he should be fine."

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

It means Warbrick will likely slot straight back onto the wing for Reimis Smith, however, it's unclear if Bellamy will retain Smith in the side.

The centre, who has been a consistent force for the Storm in recent seasons, was forced onto the wing for his return to first grade in replacing Warbrick last weekend.

If he moves into the centres, then one of Young Tonumaipea or Marion Seve will be forced out of the side.

While unclear, star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has also been slated for a Round 26 NRL return against the Titans, meaning Bellamy will have an extra headache on his hands over the next seven days.