Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed Will Warbrick will return for Saturday's Round 25 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Warbrick missed last weekend's Round 24 clash with the Canberra Raiders, but Bellamy revealed he was touch and go for that game.

Ultimately, the men in purple, with finals around the corner, elected to not take a risk.

Warbrick was named as the 19th man for the Storm's clash with the Dragons this weekend, but speaking at Friday morning's press conference after the club's captain's run, coach Bellamy confirmed Warbrick would return to the starting side.

 2023-08-19T09:35:00Z 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2023-08-19T09:35:00Z 
   MEL
1Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3Moses SuliMoses Suli
4Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7Ben HuntBen Hunt
8Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12Dan RussellDan Russell
13Michael MoloMichael Molo
 INTERCHANGE
14Connor MuhleisenConnor Muhleisen
15Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
16Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
17Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
 RESERVES
18Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
19Sione FinauSione Finau
20Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
21Paul TurnerPaul Turner
22Max FeagaiMax Feagai
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney1
Reimis SmithReimis Smith2
Marion SeveMarion Seve3
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa12
Josh KingJosh King13
 INTERCHANGE
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick14
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth15
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
 RESERVES
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald18
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick19
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet20
Tariq SimsTariq Sims21
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart22

"He has had a really good year for us. I'm not quite sure how many tries he has scored, but he has scored plenty of them," Bellamy said after the club's captain's run on Friday morning ahead of the game against the Dragons on Saturday evening.

"Last week he was probably touch and go on playing, but we thought there was no use putting him in if there was any doubts at all, but he has trained all week this week so he should be fine."

It means Warbrick will likely slot straight back onto the wing for Reimis Smith, however, it's unclear if Bellamy will retain Smith in the side.

The centre, who has been a consistent force for the Storm in recent seasons, was forced onto the wing for his return to first grade in replacing Warbrick last weekend.

If he moves into the centres, then one of Young Tonumaipea or Marion Seve will be forced out of the side.

While unclear, star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has also been slated for a Round 26 NRL return against the Titans, meaning Bellamy will have an extra headache on his hands over the next seven days.