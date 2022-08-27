Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy gave reporters a surprise by not showing at the post match press conference on Friday evening after his team fell to the Sydney Roosters.

The tight clash - which saw plenty of physicality and controversy from almost start to finish - saw Bellamy exit the venue immediately at fulltime.

In his place, assistant Stephen Kearney handled media duties and explained Bellamy had suffered a migraine.

"(Bellamy) coached out the game, he left pretty much after the game," Kearney said.

"He's had to go home, he's got a bad headache, a migraine you might call it, but he should be OK."

The super coach was his usual fired up self in the coaches box as his team fumbled and bumbled their way at times to a four-point loss against the Roosters.

The Storm had fallen behind 14 points to nil at one point before working their way back into the game through tries to Xavier Coates and Nick Meaney.

The loss leaves the Storm teetering on the edge of the top four, with the Parramatta Eels equal on points, but 144 points behind on points differential.

The Storm and Eels play each other in Round 25 however, creating what will be effectively a shootout for fourth spot, with the winner facing the Panthers on the road in Week 1 of the finals, but gaining a second chance, while the loser is likely to play either the Brisbane Broncos or Canberra Raiders, pending on who winds up in eighth spot on the table.