Ezra Mam is likely to receive plenty of attention on the NRL's open market if he is still uncontracted on November 1, but that is not the way Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters and the club want it to play out.

The star five-eighth, who has quickly become an important part of the Brisbane side that are in with a shot at winning the minor premiership over the next fortnight, is already seeing major interest.

It's believed the Canberra Raiders are among the clubs who will line up to make a play for Mam come November 1, while the St George Illawarra Dragons have also been linked to him.

Coach Kevin Walters confirmed they want to keep Mam in Brisbane long-term, and that discussions between the young gun's management and the Broncos have already commenced.

"All of our young players. Ezra is another one coming off [contract]. We obviously have plans for him to be here long-term," Walters told the media ahead of Brisbane's game against the Raiders.

"Simon and Dave are working through that and making sure that he does continue to play here. I know he loves playing here. He has been through our academy system and then into first-grade, so the plan is to keep Ezra, that's for sure.

"Ezra will be in a Maroon jersey the next few years, not a green one."

Walters said that things would likely be on hold in the negotiation space with Mam until at least the end of the season as Brisbane make a push for the premiership.

"The plan will be before November 1. We will get the season out of the way and then lock down Ezra, but the boys upstairs are looking at that," Walters added.

Mam's management have previously indicated that while the preference is to stay in Brisbane, he will likely test the market come November.

As it stands, Brisbane already have spent significant money on their long-term salary cap through the likes of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, which may impact their ability to spend big on Mam, which they will likely have to with speculation he could be worth around $800,000 per year on his next deal.

The five-eighth is being targeted by the Raiders with the club still yet to replace Jack Wighton, who joins the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2024.