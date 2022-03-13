The late Maroons, Kangaroos and Roosters legend Arthur Beetson is set to earn dual distinctions at the Chooks' new home despite recently being spurned in the Sydney Football Stadium's initial plans.

Ahead of the rebuilt Moore Park arena's reopening in September of this year, proposals to etch nameplates on the stadium's four grandstands were raised, with many believing 'Big Artie' was a lock to adorn one.

Still, after Venues NSW, in conjunction with the precinct's Heritage Trust, announced that the quadrella of terraces would be named after league legend, Ron Coote, Socceroos champion, Johnny Warren, administrative giant, Sir Nicholas Shehadie and a long-since demolished Army barracks, uproar from several circles reigned.

According to reports from Andrew Webster of The Sydney Morning Herald, both the State Government body and the ground's trust have been left putting out spot fires set ablaze by indigenous groups, pundits and even the Roosters chairman, Nick Politis.

Embed from Getty Images

However, following the swarm of negative press, the chairman of Venues NSW, Tony Shepherd, has claimed that a statue of Beetson will be erected outside of the yet to be completed arena's gates.

Speaking to Webster, Shepard revealed that the choice to cast Beetson in bronze for the second time (the Queenslander's likeness already stands outside of Suncorp Stadium) was made within conversations with Politis.

“Nick and I have broken bread,” Shepherd said.

“There’s no tension. It’s all in the past. We’re now working with the club about a statue in honour of Arthur Beetson, who was a Roosters great.”

With the view that the 1974 and 1975 premiership skipper is deserving of a grandstand in his honour still prevailing, Shepherd was also quizzed as to whether Beetson's moniker would be found within the stadium after all.

“We have a process and we will stick to that process, which goes through a heritage committee, which the government appoints. Nothing has been decided at this stage," he added.

Embed from Getty Images

Not content with just a bronze likeness of the giant who pulled on a Tri-Colours jersey on 131 occasions between 1971 and 1978, a proposal to place a smattering of Beetson's ashes within a time capsule inside the stadium has also been proposed by the Eastern Suburbs team.

Although the remaining contents of the foundation side's treasure trove are yet to be determined, Beetson's son, Mark, stated that the family had been approached about bringing a portion of the forward into the venue forever.

“We’re still working through the logistics of what that ‘significant item’ will be,” Mark Beetson said. “We would consider his ashes, given everything that sporting complex meant to Dad and his career." The underdevelopment stadium is set to be officially opened when Beetson's Roosters face arch-rivals Souths on Friday, September 2.