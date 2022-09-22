The NRL has confirmed the entertainment line-up for the 2022 NRL Grand Final, with the pre-show production to be headlined by Australian icons including Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Bliss’n’Eso and more providing a wide array of genres for all fans.

Barnes has been earmarked for the pre-game show, which will also include Diesel, John Teskey and award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Emma Donovan.

Hip-hop legends Bliss’n’Eso will perform the track Moments as a tribute to the game’s retiring players, while Eurovision star Sheldon Riley will also take part.

The NRL has made a conscious choice to go with local artists after the past two years had a devastating impact on the live music scene. Barnes, who has played the NRL Grand Final before, can’t wait to be back.

“Grand final day is a chance for us to all come together and celebrate the best of the best,” Barnes said.

“I can’t wait to perform with an exciting All-Australian pre-game line-up in front of a full house again.”

Barnes’ daughter Mahalia will also perform on the day, headlining the NRLW Grand Final pre-show alongside Western Sydney hip-hop artist A.GIRL.

The NRL selected the line-up in the hopes of reflecting the diversity of the Australian music scene and league fans themselves.

The national anthem will be sung by Alinta Chidzey, who is currently starring in Moulin Rouge – The Musical.

“What an honour it is to be able to sing the national anthem before one of the most exciting games in Australian sport,” Chidzey said.

“Just before the grand final game kicks off (the atmosphere) is so electrifying as it’s when all the nerves and excitement are at their peak. The whole stadium comes together, united in anticipation, before it all begins.”

Tickets to the 2022 NRL Grand Final are still on sale.