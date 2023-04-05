Balmain legend Benny Elias has thrown his support behind head coach Tim Sheens whilst insisting it's time for the new recruits to aim up.

Remaining winless this season, Sheens has come under fire from fans and media critics, who believe he is the main reason for the club's struggles.

However, speaking to Wide World of Sports Elias believes the players need to start investing in the coach.

"We've bought some very good players ... those four players have come to the club and they've backed them," Elias told Wide World of Sports.

"It's time these players mould together, and become one unit, it's very frustrating not watching them play like that."

"You've got to pull together, we've got four different players, from four different backgrounds ... it doesn't work overnight but you need to invest in the coach and believe in what he has to offer."

"They're all professionals, I'm trying to make excuses for them but at the same time how long is a very good question - it's as long as you want, it's up to the player themselves," Elias added when asked how long the new recruits will take to feel comfortable under Sheens.

Coaching the Wests Tigers to their maiden premiership title in 2005, Sheens is also the last coach to deliver the club to a finals appearance in 2011.

Due to this, Elias believes there is no better coach to lead the Wests Tigers out of the Wooden Spoon placing.

"He's very experienced at being the champion coach he has been, he's up there with Jack Gibson and Wayne Bennett when you talk about legendary coaches, his experience and knowledge is second to none," Elias said.

"I think players need to believe in Tim Sheens ... it's like trying to make a million dollars overnight, you've got to be patient and tactical and shrewd of the macro position of where we're at."

"You've got to believe in yourself, Sheens is loyal to the players and won't make drastic changes, but players need to respect and reward the bloke doing the hard yards."

The Wests Tigers will be hoping to end their losing streak on Monday when they face the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium.