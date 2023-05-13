Balmain Tigers chairman Leslie Glen has criticised the pipedream of an Australian entertainer who holds hopes of having the club back in the NRL.

Anthony Field, famously known as the Blue Wiggle, emerged earlier this week as a potential bidder for the Wests Tigers, holding hopes of bringing back the Balmain name as a standalone NRL club.

The Tigers fan spoke of his dream to have Balmain back in the top flight following their merger with the Wests Magpies, telling News Corp he would invest in the idea if his fortunes were to change.

“All my money now is invested in the Wiggles, and it would be a fairytale, but one day the Wiggles may sell somewhere,” Field said.

“If I had that sort of money, yeah, I'd do it, absolutely.

“If the Wiggles were sold one day for a ridiculous amount of money, I would definitely do it. I feel like I'm opening up a can of worms here but you can't sweep tradition under the carpet.”

The 60-year-old's comments have sparked a reaction from Glen, who released a statement on Friday to shut down the prospects of Balmain returning to the NRL.

Glen labelled Field's comments as "fanciful and unrealistic" while placing further support behind the West Tigers.

"Balmain Tigers Rugby League wishes to reaffirm its steadfast support of Wests Tigers, and the club's majority owner, Wests Magpies Pty Limited," Glen's statement read.

"Balmain Tigers Rugby League remains one hundred percent committed to its investment in Wests Tigers, and to the future of the joint venture club.

"Recent comments by children's entertainer and long-time fan Anthony Field are fanciful and unrealistic.

"Balmain Tigers will be making no further comment on this matter."

The Balmain Tigers last competed in the top flight in 1999 before the club's venture with the Magpies ahead of the 2020 season. Currently, the Tigers compete in the Harold Matthews Cup and S. G. Ball Cup through the NSWRL.