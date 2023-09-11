The Sydney Roosters have added Billy Smith to their rapidly expanding injury list ahead of this weekend's semi-final against the Melbourne Storm.

The tri-colours have already confirmed they will be without Joseph Manu, who has suffered a reoccurence of his hamstring injury, and Joseph Suaalii who was taken out of the winning elimination final on the weekend against the Cronulla Sharks at halftime with delayed concussion symptoms.

Now Smith will join them on the sidelines.

The centre and winger, who has had major problems with injury and staying on the field throughout his career to date, has a fractured jaw according to the club.

It's believed he played out the entire second half with the injury, despite the fact he never looked in pain or distress, and there was no obvious moment or incident when the injury would have occured.

It means Smith - who will go in for surgery this week - is out for the remainder of the season, however long that lasts for the Roosters, who could book a preliminary final with the Penrith Panthers if they manage to get over the Storm this week.

Smith's injury means the Roosters need three new backs, however, one of them won't be a potential debutant in Robert Toia, who is understood to have suffered an ACL injury.

Highly promising @sydneyroosters centre Robert Toia suffered a torn ACL at training last week. Scans have confirmed the worst news. It is the opposite knee to the one he tore last season. He has returned to Queensland to rehabilitate and is likely to miss most of the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/khlZayKWdZ — Alan Katzmann (@Katzo60) September 11, 2023

The Roosters, who are also unlikely to have Daniel Tupou back, will instead likely field Corey Allan and Drew Hutchison in the centres, with Junior Pauga and Jaxson Paulo on the wings.

In better news for the Bondi-based outfit, Sam Walker and Brandon Smith have both been cleared of ankle injuries.

The Roosters semi-final against the Storm will be played on Saturday evening with kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST).