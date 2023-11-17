Dolphins off-season recruit Jake Averillo has admitted he was concerned over his knee injury when it happened, but has confirmed he is back up and running.

The Dolphins have kicked off their pre-season ahead of their second NRL campaign, becoming the competition's 17th franchise during 2023.

It was a season that saw early success before depth became a challenge, and they fell out of the top eight, but Wayne Bennett's side have picked up a number of recruits for 2024, with Averillo joined by Brisbane Broncos grand final duo Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth.

Averillo and Farnworth could form an all-new-look centre formation for the Dolphins, although it almost wasn't that way with Averillo fearing a full ACL injury during the back end of the season for Canterbury, well after he had already signed his contract with the Redcliffe-based outfit.

“I was [concerned] when it first happened; I was a bit scared and I was thinking about this year straight away, but luckily, it wasn't as bad as expected," Averillo said this week per NRL.com.

“I've been running for a few weeks now, so it's come good, was a PCL; [it] wasn't too serious.”

Averillo, who has spent his time at the Bulldogs bouncing around positions, was rated highly by rookie coach Cameron Ciraldo throughout 2023, and played what could have been his best season in the centres.

It's a position he wants to remain in at Redcliffe, playing in an edge combination with 2023's surprise top try and point-scorer Jamayne Isaako.

“[On the right] is my preferred position, I think I went well there last year and made a home for myself on the right side, so I'd love to play there.

“I think [Isaako and I] will work really well together, he's obviously a really good finisher and I think that's one of my strengths, being able to get my winger away with quick hands, so I'm looking forward to him getting in here.”

The Dolphins' first-choice back line in 2024 could read Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tesi Niu, Jamayne Isaako, Herbie Farnworth and Jake Averillo in one that will be among the best in the competition.

Averillo's ability to play fullback also makes him a versatile asset for Bennett, who is in his final season in charge of the Dolphins.

The departing Bulldog said Bennett's reputation was a big drawcard behind his move.

“I saw how well Jeremy [Marshall-King] went last year and I think that change really suited him as well, so that's one thing that drew me to the club and obviously Wayne's reputation, all the really good players he's worked with, he's obviously got a knack of bringing the best out of players,” Averillo said.

“That was a big drawcard."

The Dolphins will open their 2024 season against the North Queensland Cowboys.