The North Queensland Cowboys have reportedly given a new contract to youngster Kaiden Lahrs, the son of former NSW Blues and Kangaroos forward Tom Learoyd-Lahs.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, Lahrs is known as a middle forward like his father and had a tremendous school career with Kirwan State High School.

One of the most highly touted forward prospects in Queensland in the last decade, he is currently on a development contract with the North Queensland Cowboys for this season.

As reported by News Corp, the Cowboys have extended Lahrs' contract for two more seasons until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The publication also reports that the club are yet to re-sign fellow youngster Jodeci Baker-Tiraha who is now allowed to field offers and speak with rival clubs.

Surprisingly, Lahrs initially signed with the club after spending three years in the Brisbane Broncos Academy and was set to become the third member of his family to wear the coveted Broncos jersey.

However, he moved to North Queensland to be closer to his family.

“At the end of the day I'm a big family man,” Lahrs told The Townsville Bulletin at the end of 2023.

“I love my family and I just wasn't ready to leave them and go to a big city by myself.

“At the end of the day it came down that I love my family and I wanted to be around them for as long as I could.”

Father Tom spent 12 seasons in the NRL but only managed 120 first-grade games due to several injury issues that plagued his career.

In the 12-season, he played for the Brisbane Broncos (2004-05), and Canberra Raiders (2006-14) before finishing up his career with the Melbourne Storm (2015).

Despite being injury-plagued for the majority of his career, he played four games for the NSW Blues between 2009-10 and four Tests for Australia in the 2010 Four Nations series.