Two Australians were sent off during the Challenge Cup quarter-finals overnight, with Kai O'Donnell and Kaide Ellis both potentially facing long sideline stints.

In the earlier game, Ellis, who lined up as the lock forward for the Wigan Warriors against the Warrington Wolves, was sent off in just the seventh minute for a head but.

Warrington, caught in their own end after an attacking Wigan kick to the corner, were forced back in goal with a drop out to follow before the two teams came together in a scuffle.

Replays showed Kaide Ellis - who formerly played 26 NRL games across his time at the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons - making intentional head-to-head contact with a Warrington player.

He was promptly sent off by the referee.

The second send-off of the day, to former Canberra Raiders player Kai O'Donnell, came with the Leigh Leopards' forward tipping a York player upside down in a dangerous-looking spear tackle.

🗣️ "Oh my word, that's terrible! That is as bad of a tackle as I've ever seen." Big moment as Leigh Leopards are down a man because of this Kai O'Donnell tackle pic.twitter.com/NoL1suchDj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 18, 2023

Like Ellis, the tackle came early in the first half, leaving his team a player short for the remainder of proceedings.

Both Ellis and O'Donnell have been playing in England since the start of the 2021 season.

Both players will now face a nervous wait to find out their possible suspension length from the judiciary.

Despite the send-offs, both their teams won, with the Wigan Warriors to face Hull KR in one semi-final, while the Leopards will face St Helens in the other next weekend in England's knockout competition.