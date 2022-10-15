Australia had a scare early against Fiji, but have picked up a strong win to open their Rugby League World Cup campaign at Headingley.

The final scoreline saw an ultimately one-way traffic game in favour of Mal Meninga's side, but it wasn't all that way during the first half.

Fiji would score the opening try of the game through Semi Valemei off a kick in the opening five mintues, surprising the defending champions who took a long time to get into the game.

The first 20 minutes for Australia saw plenty of clunkiness in attack, with Australia struggling to make the most of their possession and territory, of which they had plenty thanks to continued dropped balls from the Bati.

With Fiji consistently inviting Australia back onto the attack and into the game, Jeremiah Nanai would eventually cross for the first green and gold try in the 15th minute with a monster run.

Josh Addo-Carr and Angus Crichton would be the other try-scorers prior to halftime as Australia went to the halftime break up 18-4, although it easily could have been more without an attack that simply didn't flow in difficult conditions.

Fiji continued to struggle to hold onto the ball after the break, and with fatigue setting in, the Kangaroos would begin to run up a score as Harry Grant, who came off the bench about 15 minutes before halftime, took over the contest.

Latrell Mitchell would score the first try of the second half on a long-range effort sparked by Cameron Munster, who had a quiet first half, but came alive in the second.

Harry Grant and James Tedesco scored the next two for the Aussies, before Addo-Carr added a second try for his efforts in what was a superb performance for the winger who was snubbed by New South Wales at State of Origin time.

In a concern for the Kangaroos, Reuben Cotter knocked himself out late in the game and failed his HIA, so will now miss next week's clash with Scotland.

Fiji grabbed a late consolation try through Penrith Panthers young gun Sunia Turuva.

Match summary

Australia 42 (Try: Jeremiah Nanai, Josh Addo-Carr [2], Angus Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, Harry Grant, James Tedesco,; Conversion: Valentine Holmes 7/7) lead Fiji 8 (Tries: Semi Valemei, Sunia Turuva; Conversion: Brandon Wakeham 0/2)