Once on a $3 million contract with the Gold Coast Titans, Ashley Taylor has made his long-awaited rugby league return, impressing in his junior club's season-opener.

Signed on a captain-coach contract to the Toowoomba Brother Leprechauns, the former NRL playmaker guided the club to a 36-24 victory over the Southern Suburbs Tigers on the weekend.

One of the most promising rugby league talents in his playing days, Taylor's professional career would come to an abrupt end after continual issues with a long-term hip injury before rejoining his childhood team.

“It was good, obviously a new team and it was pretty scrappy there but still glad we got the win, that's all that matters,” he told The Chronicle.

“We seem to be starting well, it's just when they start scoring points on us we got to hang in there a bit longer and we will be right.

“I'm going to enjoy it now and have a beer with the boys and celebrate.”

A Junior Kangaroo, Taylor's NRL career would last eight seasons with stints at the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors - last playing in the competition in 2022.

His career included 116 NRL games, 327 points, a one-time appearance for the Indigenous All Stars, honours for the Under-20 Queensland team and a 2014 Holden Cup Grand Final victory for the Broncos.