Highly-touted Parramatta prospect Jake Arthur is set to play under his father Brad this week as the Eels face St George Illawarra in a trial match at Kogarah, while new recruit Bryce Cartwright will be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks.

While the Eels’ squad for the trial clash is yet to be confirmed, The Daily Telegraph reports that Arthur is set to be given a run after an impressive campaign with the Blacktown Patrician Brothers’ championship schoolboy side in 2020.

Noted as a flexible playmaker, Arthur has been heavily backed within the Parramatta camp and will have the chance to flex his best as both sides name young, emerging rosters.

Each club will be limited to players who played less than 12 games last season, with a strong pack of Parramatta young guns set to be named under coach Arthur.

According to The Telegraph’s Paul Crawley, Arthur possesses a skilful kicking game whilst boasting a large frame and an impressive tank.

The Eels are set to request an exemption from the league to play new recruit Keegan Hipgrave, who played 13 games with Gold Coast in 2020.

Hipgrave is one of several new names that could feature for the Eels this week, while Cartwright is set to manage a broken jaw that was sustained at training last week.

The setback now places Cartwright’s chances of first running out in a Parramatta jumper to the regular season whilst remaining in doubt for the club’s Round 1 clash against Brisbane on March 12.