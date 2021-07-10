The Queensland heirarchy are reported to be holding discussions surrounding Jai Arrow's place in any future Maroons State of Origin squads.

According to a Fox Sports report, Arrow's place in next year's squad is up in the air.

The news comes after Arrow was slapped with a $35,000 fine and two-match suspension for allegedly bringing a woman into the Maroons' State of Origin camp, breaking the NRL's strict Level 4 COVID restrictions.

Arrow is also being forced to isolate for 14 days, having already returned to Sydney. He will be able to return to training for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on July 21. It's unclear if he will then be selected to play just a few days later when the Rabbitohs meet the Warriors, with the game supposedly to be held on the Sunshine Coast.

While it was thought the NRL punishment would be all Arrow faced, comments from Queensland coach Paul Green at a press conference held on Friday suggested there may be more to the story.

"With regard to the Jai Arrow incident, the matter is in the relevant authorities’ hands, and hasn’t been resolved as yet,” he said.

“So we won’t be making any further comment at this stage. Any inquiries please contact the NRL regarding that. Thanks.”

The bubble created for NRL players is the only factor allowing the competition, and the third State of Origin match, to proceed.

It's been a horrific fortnight for the NRL, with the major COVID breach from 12 St George Illawarra Dragons players the largest since bubble procedures were first introduced to save the 2020 seasons.