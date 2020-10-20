Brisbane utility Jack Bird has gained plenty of interest from St George Illawarra in recent weeks, with the Broncos just as keen on shedding off his $975,000 contract.

Now, despite Bird also in favour of departing Red Hill, the Broncos are understood to have been far too high-handed in negotiations, making the Dragons and Anthony Griffin walk away from the table, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 25-year-old looked destined to return to the Dragons, where he featured for the club in the NYC between 2013 and 2014. However, an arrogant stance from the Broncos looks to have soured his chances of a move.

Griffin is believed to have met with Brisbane CEO Paul White to negotiation a deal for Bird, who is understood to have already told his friends he would be wearing the Red V in 2021.

The Broncos reportedly rejected the Dragons initial offer and left the Saints waiting for a revised offer for some time.

After a week of waiting, Griffin shut down any chance of returning to negotiations.

An official from a rival club told The Daily Telegraph the Broncos were far too arrogant in negotiations.

“The Dragons offered up a figure and Brisbane laughed at them,” they said.

“But the Broncos never went back to Saints with a revised offer.

“So the Dragons simply moved on. Jack is desperate to leave Brisbane but there may not be anywhere else for him to go, so he will have to stay at the Broncos. Brisbane is trying to push him out but he has a signed contract.

“There is a feeling among several clubs that Brisbane thinks ‘we’re the Broncos and if we want to move a player then we will’. It’s bullish and even arrogant.

“Bird is on $975,000 for next season so Brisbane shouldn’t think other clubs will just walk in and pull them out of this shit. They think everyone else will solve their problems. Well, it isn’t going to happen.”

Bird may struggle to find a suitor besides St George Illawarra, with the Broncos utility playing just 17 games in the past three seasons due to injury.

With the Saints’ interest now fading, Bird may have to play out the final year of his contract in Queensland.