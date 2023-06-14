The Australian Rugby League Commission has confirmed that the 2023 Under 19s State of Origin will take place on Thursday, July 13.

The match will be the second edition of the U19s Origin after its success last year. Last year, New South Wales took on a visiting Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys was eager to continue on the success of the inaugural edition last year, and the concept promotes the brightest young players in the game.

“The Commission is focussed on development of male and female players and strong pathways. The under-19s concept was extremely successful last year and once again we will showcase the best interstate players and our pathways,” V'landys said in a media statement

“Not only will the under-19s State of Origin solidify our pathways but it will provide more opportunities for players and fans.”

NRL Ceo Andrew Abdo echoed V'landys' statement.

“Last year's matches gave opportunities to players like Paul Alamoti and Jojo Fifita, as well as Jada Taylor. Since then they have progressed to become established first graders," he said.

“In 2023, we will have the most extensive series of interstate Origin matches in the game's history – three men's Origins, two women's Origins and two under-19s Origins – all broadcast on free-to-air television.”

Both U19 State of Origin games will be broadcasted on the Nine Network and Fox Sports, with tickets available for the game being on sale today at 16:00.