Bulldogs great Michael Ennis and a club sponsor could be key in bringing Super Coach Wayne Bennett to the Canterbury Bulldogs, according to journalist Paul Kent and league champion Matty Johns.
There has been talk of Bennett joining the Bulldogs over recent days as the club board will meet on Thursday night to discuss the future of coach Dean Pay.
On Wednesday, Bennett denied suggestions he would leave the Rabbitohs before his contract was up, where he is signed until the end of 2021.
On the Matty Johns Podcast, Kent and Johns revealed a Bulldogs’ sponsors was interested in bringing Bennett to the club.
“There’s whispers that there’s a sponsor involved… this is actually where the [Craig] Bellamy stuff’s come from… he’s the one that’s keen on Bennett, and he’s willing to tip in money,” Kent said on the podcast.
“There is actually a soft cap that they can only spend on their football department, so even though this sponsor is willing to tip in money, the rest will go into sponsorship for the club.
“There’s a lot of money there. I think the Dogs are gathering a bit of a warchest and they’re going to have a real look at what they can attract.
“The talk about Benntt is there’s Bennett and a former player who might go up there as a bit of a package.”
Johns has then cut in and revealed Ennis’ name as the former player, to which Kent confirmed.
“The name that keeps going around is the bloke in this [Fox Sports] building, Michael Ennis,” Johns said on the podcast.
Ennis had played 136 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs and now works for Fox League.
On NRL 360, earlier in the night, the panel discussed Bennett’s heated press conference on Wednesday.
Kent and James Hooper both believe Bennett will remain at the Bulldogs and see out his contract. He has been linked to jobs at the Bulldogs, Dragons and the Warriors.
“I was certain he was on the move, he was looking elsewhere,” Kent said on NRL 360.
“I think something has changed in recent days, recent weeks, and I think he’ll now stay at the Souths.
“I think he sat there and all this late rush of how it would effect his tenure at the Souths has made him sit down and think: I’m going to see it out.”
Kent, Rothfield and Hooper are the most bipolar journos out there.
Their claims change as much as (hopefully) their underwear
Be careful of what you wish for Bulldogs. Since 2011 Wayne has left the Dragons, Newcastle and Brisbane and all three clubs went downhill afterwards. I believe his heart is well and truly in Queensland.
I can’t forget his second coming at the Broncos in 2015 when they went within 15 seconds of winning the Grand Final. Come late 2018 the club said they wanted to move on from Wayne Bennet, hence his arrival at Soufths along with a nice payout into his bank account.
There’s no doubting his coaching ability and people skills, and to me he WAS the Broncos. From 1988 to 2008 how many times did they miss the Finals Series? Six Premierships and a powerhouse team almost every season would have been the envy of almost every other coach.
The one thing I would like to see Wayne do before he retires (or dies) is coach either the Cowboys, Titans or New Zealand Warriors. One of those clubs would be the ultimate challenge for him, and after he has brought success to one of them he will surely be given the lifetime title of “Super Coach”.
What happens to that Club afterwards is anyone’s guess.