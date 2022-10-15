Wests Tigers recruit Apisai Koroisau has finally spoken out on the joke directed at his new club which made headlines.

Koroisau, speaking to fans at the Panthers end of season premiership celebrations, seemed to suggest that there was little chance of the Tigers doing what the Panthers had done.

“Just to go out on a high like that, it's pretty incredible, and I'll probably do the same thing at the Tigers,” Koroisau said before laughing into the microphone.

He was slammed by pundits, while the Tigers said the comments were dealt with privately.

Koroisau, who is one of the Tigers' marquee recruits for 2023 alongside Isaiah Papali'i, will be tasked with turning the club around under new coach Tim Sheens and his assistant Benji Marshall.

The Tigers haven't played finals in over a decade.

Speaking to 9 News from the Fijian Rugby League World Cup camp in England, Koroisau said he understands the backlash, but suggested that Tigers fans took the the wrong way.

“Many people have said that same joke to me along the way and it just happened to come out,” he said.

“I obviously didn't mean anything by it, (I'm) actually looking forward to the challenge that I have there.

“I understand everyone's reaction, especially the fans of the Tigers.

“They can take it sort of in the way that it wasn't meant to be interpreted, but at the end of the day, I hope they just chose me on my playing skills rather than my jokes.”

Koroisau will link up with the Tigers for pre-season training after his commitments with Fiji at the World Cup finish.