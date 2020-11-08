New St George coach Anthony Griffin has not decided what positon new recruit Jack Bird will play at the Dragons.

Bird signed a two-year-deal with the Dragons this week after three injury-interrupted seasons at the Broncos.

The 25-year-old made his mark as a centre at the Sharks but was training as a fullback at the Broncos before he injured his knee.

Griffin said the main priority is to slowly ease Bird into the Dragons set-up and take care of him physically and mentally before deciding on the role he will play.

“It is the million-dollar question,” Griffin told Michael Carayannis from the Daily Telegraph when asked about what position Bird will play.

“He has had a long period out of the game. He will play initially where it best suits the team.

“With Jack in particular…without putting any expectation on him, he needs to get ready to play in general. I’m not going to go out and say ‘he will play here or there’. I have an open mind where the best fit is for him.

“We will care for him and get him physically and mentally ready to play a season of NRL. He will take some time until he finds his feet.”

Bird is not expected to begin training with the main group until mid-January as he recovers from a knee injury.