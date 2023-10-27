As Dominic Young recovers from a surprising hospitalisation, brother Alex is looking to make his mark on the NRL for the Sydney Roosters.

Joining the Sydney Roosters from the Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League - on a one-year development deal, Young arrived in Australia last Friday and is already training ahead of the upcoming season.

At 24 years of age, Young has already represented Jamaica in the international arena (at last year's Rugby League World Cup) and stands at an impressive 6'6 and 101kg.

As Young looks to make an impact for the Sydney Roosters, he has joined forces with renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri. The two were spotted working together along with South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Izaac Thompson on Wednesday morning at Snape Park in Sydney.

“I want to throw myself in (at the Roosters) – that's my only goal,” Alex Young told News Corp.

“I don't want to dip my toe in the water, as such.

“I have been blessed to be given this great opportunity by the Roosters. I'm really excited, as you can tell. I haven't been to Roosters training yet but I want to turn up with the right attitude every day.

“I went to (Allianz Stadium) yesterday and was blown away. It's all brand-spanking new and the facilities were incredible. Seeing all the stars on the walls of the dressing room gave me goosebumps, it was great inspiration.

“Putting yourself in a position where you're uncomfortable and there's not many family or friends around, there's no better reason to transfer everything onto the footy side of things.

“I only arrived here a few days ago but I was really keen to start training straight away.

“I have already learned quite a bit from Roger about my (running) mechanics, accelerating, decelerating. I want to take that into the season. This is all new to me – it's a lot to think.

“Roger is impressed with how I have started but there's no background so he wants to see where he can take me and hopefully I can get a lot quicker.”

Interview with Jamaica Rugby League players Alex Young and Andrew Simpson down at Headingley Stadium yesterday ahead of there first ever World Cup game Vs Ireland on Sunday.#JamaicaRugbyLeague #rugbyleagueworldcup pic.twitter.com/KEYvP9K7Rx — Harry Cooke (@HarryCooke_LBSJ) October 15, 2022

Speaking for the first time regarding the Roosters new recruit, Roger Fabri said that while he was impressed with Young's speed he believes there is still plenty to work with.

“I will be honest with you, he is nowhere near where he could be,” sprint coach Roger Fabri said.

“Alex has a great set of wheels but has never done speed (work) before.

“He has a Ferrari engine in a Datsun. That Ferrari engine, he just doesn't know how to use it but he is still damn impressive. Time is against me but he has an opportunity to be express. His running style is just decent, it's not great.

“If Alex was a horse and you went to a sale yard, he would take your attention straight away. He's big and athletic and when you look at the breeding, he's a full relation to Dom Young.

“He has heaps of potential, raw talent and natural ability. It would be sad if he's never had any speed training before and I just walk out of here saying that's as fast as he's going to get. That wouldn't make any sense.”

Alex Young is also not your ordinary rugby league play with the winger previously rejecting offers to join the English Super League to complete a degree in law.