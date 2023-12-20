Another Wests Tigers front office official has left the club after the departure of CEO Justin Pascoe and Chairman Lee Hagipantelis.

Wide World of Sports has reported that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Sawicki has left the club. However, unlike Pascoe and Hagipantelis, his departure is on his own terms.

A good operator for the club over the years, Sawicki will join the St Geroge Illawarra Dragons as he lives closer to the Wollongong area and will not have to make the long drive down to Tigertown.

A mass cleanout that saw Pascoe and Hagipantelis replaced by former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell and former Rabbitohs, Panthers and Sharks chief executive Shane Richardson, Balmain Tigers legend Ben Elias reacted to the news.

“It's great news, it's huge news. It's something that needed to be done,” he said via NCA Newswire.

“It's been more than a decade with no success so something had to be done. They've acted in the most brutal way.

“You've got to make some serious decisions when you're in that position, and now was the time to do it.

“It should have happened ages ago. I've been saying it for a long while that there needed to be change in the joint.

“If you're not successful then you need to make changes until you are successful. They've had a very thorough review and these are the actions they had to take.”