For all the unwanted attention the club has received recently, Wests Tigers fans will be buoyed by the news that club legend Benji Marshall has the head coaching job in his sights – some time in the very distant future.

Following reports that Tim Sheens was prepared to take the reins at the embattled club, it was also suggested that Marshall or another candidate would be working underneath him in some capacity, preparing them for a head coaching role further down the line.

“The dream for me would be to be an NRL coach, and Wests Tigers would be an ideal situation,” Marshall admitted on Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“If the opportunity was for me to be mentored by (Sheens) with a pathway to become a head coach it’s something I’d consider.

“It’s an opportunity I might never get again, so I would definitely consider it.”

The recent chaos that has engulfed the club since (and arguably before) the sacking of coach Michael Maguire would have the Leichhardt faithful dreaming of a return to the glory days of 2005 – when the future was bright, Marshall was a young star and Sheens a master coach.

Though the club ultimately sacked Sheens a few years later, after 10 years in the rugby league wilderness they’ve come full circle on their thinking and the possible move has been supported by a number of former players.

All of this is happening amidst more bad news, with reports Parramatta Eels back-rower Isaiah Papali’i is considering a back-flip on his $1.9 million deal to join the club following Maguire’s sacking, leading analyst Paul Kent to label the situation at the Tigers a "dog’s breakfast".

The current state of the club is at the front of Marshall’s mind, and the 346-game veteran is eager to help.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere else at the moment,” he told Fox Sports.

“I love the club, I’ve been and gone a couple of times. The one thing that’s always remained… there’s a love for the club and I want to see the club succeed.

“I genuinely believe Tim is the best option to come in and turn it around. Whether that’s two or three years, I don’t know.

“Whatever it is, I’m happy to bide my time and learn how to do it – if they go with me to turn it around.

“I reckon the last five years of my career I did more coaching than playing. I feel like I have a real good understanding of what people need in what situations.”

“I believe I can have a genuine impact there.”