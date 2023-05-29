The news is getting worse for the NSW Blues ahead of State of Origin 1 in Adelaide on Wednesday night, with halfback Nathan Cleary battling an infected tooth.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler reports that it's unlikely Cleary will be withdrawn from the game, but it's the latest setback in an already miserable preparation for the Blues.

Latrell Mitchell is out of #Origin I, withdrawing with a calf injury just before the team was due to fly-out.@Danny_Weidler is in Adelaide with the details. #9News MORE: https://t.co/JBIrAewXin pic.twitter.com/LugKMXCAg6 — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 29, 2023

“Bad news, there's a watch on Nathan Cleary... he has a wisdom tooth problem,” Danny Weidler said.

“I'm anticipating he will be able to play with that issue but Nicho Hynes has been told to be ready just in case and Matt Burton has been flown straight away to Adelaide.”

If Cleary is ruled out of the game - however unlikely - it will see Nicho Hynes come into the starting halfback role. The Cronulla Sharks' star, who was believed to be in the running for Jarome Luai's number six jersey prior to selection, was ultimately picked on the bench.

His utility spot on the pine would then be taken by Matt Burton who has been parachuted into the squad for the Blues after Latrell Mitchell was withdrawn from the squad this morning.

The South Sydney star, who was picked to return in Sky Blue in the centres after missing last year's series, is believed to have picked up a calf injury, although the severity is yet to be ascertained.

Mitchell's absence will see Stephen Crichton come into the side, after he replaced Campbell Graham - also out injured - as the 18th man last week.

In what could be the only bright spot for the Blues, Payne Haas went through training on Sunday after injuring his ankle on Friday and will be fit to play on Wednesday evening.

Game 1 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST) - 7:35pm (local) in Adelaide on Wednesday night.