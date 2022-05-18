The Sydney Roosters are understood to be among the suitors chasing young Broncos fullback Selwyn Cobbo.

The teenage sensation has gained substantial interest from rivals across the course of the year, with Cobbo able to discuss his future with keen clubs should he remain yet to recommit to Brisbane come November.

The Cherbourg product has been rumoured to nearing a lucrative extension with the Red Hill club that would tie Cobbo to Brisbane until the end of the 2025 season, however confirmation from the Broncos is yet to arise.

The wait has allowed rivals to continue to hunt Cobbo's services, with a lengthy queue understood to be forming.

The Roosters are reportedly among the clubs with Cobbo on their radar, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole.

It is understood that the Roosters have pressed their case to Cobbo's management to hold talks with the 19-year-old come November.

A move for the future Maroons representative comes with some questions however, with the Roosters already boasting wealthy fullback stocks for the coming seasons.

Superstar No.1 James Tedesco is likely to hold onto the first-string fullback duties for the next few years, while Joey Manu and Joseph Suaalii are currently waiting in the wings.

While the Broncos are the likely landing spot for Cobbo's next contract, the Sea Eagles and Queensland rivals are also among touted suitors - while NRL expansion club the Dolphins have also been linked to speedy back.

Cobbo's 2022 form has only ascended the value of his next deal, having amassed seven tries from the opening 10 rounds.

The emerging junior will look to extend his strong start to the year on Thursday night when the Broncos travel to Newcastle to face the struggling knights, where Cobbo will line up on the wing.