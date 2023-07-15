The North Queensland Cowboys have become the latest club to hold informal talks with axed Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

Nearly a month since he was sacked from the Titans' top coaching job, Holbrook has been reportedly spotted and linked with a number of clubs in Australia and overseas. Now, The Courier Mail reports that the Cowboys have become the latest club to have informal talks with Holbrook.

The talks with the Cowboys come less than a week after he was spotted in Townsville with Phil Gould and Cameron Ciraldo from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Tuesday.

After losing assistant coach Dean Young to the Dragons next season, Cowboys football boss Micheal Luck stated the club were extremely open to signing Holbrook in the future.

“Justin was up here last week for a local football tournament and we were at the same place,” Luck told The Courier Mail.

“If Justin is interested in coming up here, naturally we'd be happy to talk to him.

“There's been nothing formal at this stage, Justin says he has a few options so he's in no rush.

“Obviously we need to replace Dean, who is going back home for family reasons, so we're keeping our options open.”