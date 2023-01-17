New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster has hired UFC flyweight star Kai Kara-France, to help gain an added advantage in the ruck.

In his first year as coach of the Warriors, Webster is looking to bring every advantage he can to the club no matter how little or how big it is.

Featured on the Warriors website, UFC star Kai Kara-France and Andrew Webster spoke about the mindset the #3 in the UFC flyweight rankings is trying to instil into the playing group.

"We're helping the boys with wrestling to transfer onto the field for rugby," Kara-France said.

"(We) broke down kind of the science of what I do and how we can transfer it onto the field."

"It's all about the mindset, resilience, (and) mental toughness where when things aren't working out, we're still in it, we're still in the fight and we find a way."

"Through technique and through training, that's how we can build together and ultimately win a premiership."

Appointed as the head coach for the new season, Webster joins from the Penrith Panthers. At Penrith, he was an assistant coach under Ivan Cleary, where he won back-to-back premierships.

Webster is hoping to bring success to New Zealand. Especially after the disappointing season they had last year finishing 15th with six wins.

"Every NRL team's looking for an advantage in the ruck. We tackle so much in a game and there's that last little bit of effort on the floor where you gotta beat the opponent to marker," Webster said.

"Everyone's looking for an advantage and when I come into New Zealand, I was like who's gonna be that guy for us? Who can be an outside voice that can sort of just teach them some body awareness stuff."

"It's really important for us that we gain some fitness in that area. It's quite fatiguing when you actually have that movement and you're trying to keep someone down and they're trying to get up."