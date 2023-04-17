Andrew Johns has had his say on the NSW Blues side for Origin I on his Channel Nine show Freddy and the Eighth and has axed a total of six players following last year's disappointment in Brisbane.

Headlining Johns' unlucky few to miss out is Bulldogs star, Matt Burton. Likely to make way for a Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell centre combination Burton is likely to be forced out of the side entirely.

Johns also rubbished chat from Paul Gallen claiming that 'Turbo' should be an option on the wing saying his pairing would be Brian To'o and Joseph Suaalii if Josh Addo-Carr remains injured.

"The wingers in Origin are your front rowers, they get the sets rolling forward. Why would you get one of your great players [Trbojevic] just to be doing the donkey work, you want to save him up for good ball which he gets in the centres," Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

Naming just the one debutant in his current team list, Haumole Olakau'atu is making a strong case to not only make the team but to force his way straight into the starting side.

Mentioning Angus Crichton's absence at the start of the season only helps Olakau'atu in his bid to make Origin, Johns also claims to like the "intimidation" he brings to a team.

However, Joeys' most controversial decision is his preference to keep Jarome Luai as Nathan Cleary's half-pairing and leave Api Koroisau as the 14. This would mean last year's Dally M winner Nicho Hynes may miss selection to make way for the Penrith combinations.

"Origin is about combinations and in this team you've got the holy trilogy of Luai, Cleary and Isaah Yeo. Nicho will be in contention for 14 but without a doubt you need combinations."

Another player unlucky to miss out is Rabbitohs centre, Campbell Graham. Being on the fringe of Origin for what seems like years now and having made the extended squad previously, 2023 could be more of the same for Graham.

Despite his incredible start to the season Graham suffers from NSW's incredible fullback stock with Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell almost certain to lock down the two centre positions respectively.

If he was to make it into the side, Johns says his best chance is on the wing over Suaalii to bring some tough carries and his signature high-standard defence to the Blues.

Similarly to Graham, Raiders star Jack Wighton is also missing from Joey's current roster. Despite having value both in the centres and as a utility, the bench also seems unlikely with either Api or Hynes being the first contenders for the 14 jersey.

Andrew Johns' Full Origin I team list via Freddy and the Eighth:

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Joseph Suaalii

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Cameron Murray

16. Daniel Saifiti

17. Junior Paulo