Rugby League's eighth Immortal and former New South Wales star Andrew Johns has picked the team he wants to see run out onto Accor Stadium on Wednesday, June 8.

With the Origin series rapidly approaching, and New South Wales having plenty of questions to ask following high-profile injuries and form concerns, Fittler will name his side on Sunday evening.

Injuries to Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic have left the centre pairing the most important to pick, with Johns preferring the duo of Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton. Campbell Graham and Matt Burton are also believed to be in the running.

Speaking on the Wide World of Sports podcast, Freddy and the Eighth, Johns explained the decision in the centres.

"Right centre, I think he pretty much picks himself - Kotoni," Johns said.

"And then at left centre, even though he plays on the right, I think he can play anywhere, is Stephen Crichton."

Johns' team also features a number of selections which bank on Origin experience over club form, with Josh Addo-Carr, Jack Wighton, Daniel Saifiti, Tariq Sims and Angus Crichton all retaining their spots.

"Daniel's been out of form, he's even admitted that - but I think the loyalty has to be shown to some players," Johns said.

"He's done the job the last two, three years and I think getting into Origin could give him a really good boost, very similar to Tariq.

"I think Tariq has never let the state down, never let Freddy down, never let his teammates down, and he's a big match player."

Elsewhere, Johns has stuck to the general opinion, with James Tedesco, Brian To'o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Junior Paulo, Damien Cook, Payne Haas and Isaah Yeo included.

He also handed a start to Liam Martin, and included Cameron Murray, who is racing the clock to recover from injury and get a game in prior to Origin, having been named on the reserves for the South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend ahead of their clash with the Wests Tigers.

NSW coach Brad Fittler will name his team on Sunday evening following the completion of Round 12.

Andrew Johns' Origin team for Game 1

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Junior Paulo

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Cameron Murray

13. Isaah Yeo

Bench

14. Jack Wighton

15. Daniel Saifiti

16. Tariq Sims

17. Angus Crichton